MHA Issues Nationwide Alert on Online Scams Targeting Tourists, Pilgrims

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has issued a nationwide alert warning citizens about a sharp rise in online booking frauds targeting religious pilgrims and tourists across the country.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, cybercriminals are increasingly using fake websites, deceptive social media pages, WhatsApp accounts, and even sponsored ads on major platforms like Google and Facebook to scam unsuspecting users. These frauds often appear highly convincing, tricking people into making payments for services that don’t exist.

The I4C has flagged scams involving fake helicopter booking services for Kedarnath and the Char Dham Yatra, bogus hotel and guest house reservations, fake online taxi and cab services, and counterfeit religious holiday packages.

“These fraudulent platforms are designed to mimic legitimate travel services, luring users into making advance payments,” the MHA said. “Victims receive no booking confirmation and are unable to contact the service provider afterwards.”

To combat the frauds, I4C is deploying a comprehensive approach that includes collaboration with intermediaries such as Google, WhatsApp, and Facebook to detect and remove suspicious content. It is also working closely with state and union territory police departments to identify cybercrime hotspots and ensure coordinated enforcement. Additionally, cyber patrolling efforts are being intensified to proactively take down fake websites and impersonating social media accounts.

The Centre has also introduced a feature on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) that allows users to quickly verify and report fraudulent websites. Citizens can also report incidents by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Ministry noted that the alert is a timely step to protect pilgrims and tourists during peak travel seasons.

