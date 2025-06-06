Midnight Uproar in Assam Village Over Ration Rice Scam

A late-night stir broke out in the Hatiputty area of Moriani in Assam’s Jorhat district after angry locals surrounded a fair price shop, accusing the ration dealer of cheating them out of government-supplied rice.

The shop, run by agent Sanjib Gogoi under a cooperative society, was gheraoed by residents who alleged that the dealer had been cutting rice from their monthly quota.

According to them, the government had asked dealers to give three months' worth of rice at once, but Gogoi was reportedly giving people less than what they were supposed to get — some got 1 kg less, some even 3 kg.

Locals said this wasn’t the first time they had faced issues at the shop. Many claimed that it didn’t open regularly, and that the agent gave out rations whenever he felt like it.

“Because of this, many families are missing out on the rice they should be getting,” said one of the residents.

The protest grew as more people joined in, demanding action. Officials from the food and supply department rushed to the spot late at night and managed to calm things down.

Residents have urged strong action against the agent, alleging that he has been misusing the system and depriving poor families of essential food grains.

While this may be a one-off incident, it does point to a larger issue- how many more such cases go unreported in far-flung areas where people struggle to be heard?

