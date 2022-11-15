Minor Boy Strangulates 13-Year-Old In Tripura Forest, Body Found After 3 Days

Police in Tripura have arrested a minor boy for allegedly murdering a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a forest area at Kailashahar in North Tripura district.

According to reports, the victim had gone missing three days prior to the day of the discovery. Police said that the 16-year-old accused allegedly strangulated the minor boy in the forst.

On Friday afternoon, the 13-year-old had disappeared moments after he left home and since then family members along with locals carrying out searches for the missing boy.

Later, the victims’ elder brother lodged a complaint at the local police station.

“On Sunday afternoon, the villagers called the two minors and asked where the boy was. On being asked repeatedly, two minors informed the villages that they had seen his body in the nearby jungle. Based on their information, the villager reached the jungle and spotted the body of the boy,” said a police official.

A team of police then reached the scene and rescued the two minors from the mob, who assaulted the duo, and took them to the police station.

During interrogation, one minor confessed that he strangulated the minor boy in the jungle.

A case (88/22) under section 302/201 of the IPC has been registered against the accused minor boy.