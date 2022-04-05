Mizoram: Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture To Motivate Youths To Join Armed Forces

In a bid to educate and encourage youths to join the armed forces, Assam Rifles conducted a motivational lecture in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The lecture was conducted by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles to join Armed Forces like Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Armed Police Forces (Army/AR/CAPFs).

"In continuance with efforts of winning hearts and minds of the locals, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted a Motivational lecture for locals youth to join Armed Forces (Army/AR/CAPFs)," said an official statement.

"The aim of the guidance session and lecture was to educate and motivate the locals for encouraging the youth to focus on preparation for joining the security forces," it added.

Local youths were provided with basic guidance related to the available career options during the session and also types of entry into the Armed Forces and CAPFs.

