Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized In Aizawl

A team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) seized one lakh methamphetamine tablets worth a whopping Rs 30 crore in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

Acting on specific information, the CID team raided Zohnuai area at Vaivakawn neighbourhood in Aizawl on Monday night and recovered the contraband from the possession of a woman peddler.

The woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, is a resident of Farkawn village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

The seized party drugs are worth Rs 30 crore in the international market, police said.

Further investigation to unearth other linkages is on.

On Sunday, a huge consignment of illicit drugs was seized in Assam’s Morigaon district. Three persons were arrested in connection to it.

Acting on specific information, a team of Morigaon police set up a Naka checking at Jagiroad Silbhanga area and intercepted a motorcycle.

Around 309 grams of illicit drugs were recovered from the motorcycle.

The estimated cost of the seized drugs is said to be around 3 crore.

Also Read: Assam: 2 Armed Miscreants Killed In Police Encounter