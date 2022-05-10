Mizoram CM Launches Unity Bus Service To Tripura

In a bid to improve connectivity with neighbouring states, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday flagged off a bus service from the capital city of Aizwal to Tripura.

According to reports, the unity' bus service will operate between Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in Jampui Hills of Tripura North district.



It would be available from Aizawl every Monday and Thursday, and every Tuesday and Friday from Behlianchhip.

The chief minister further said that the state government has taken several steps to establish to healthy relationship with its neighbouring states and countries.

Efforts are also underway to launch transport services between Aizawl and Churachanpur in Manipur and Tahan in Myanmar, officials added.

Also Read: Blast Outside Punjab Police Intelligence Dept, CM Mann Orders Probe