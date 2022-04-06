Manipur: Drugs Worth 13 Crores Recovered In 3 Separate Seizures

Manipur police on Tuesday seized drugs worth Rs 13 crores in three separate drug busts across the state.

The operations were conducted in association with other security agencies. 52 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar were seized in the first takeover. The seized drugs weighed around 2.1 kilograms with a market value of Rs 4.24 crores.

One person named W Mathuhema from Manipur’s Senapati district was arrested for possession of the narcotics.

In the second seizure, 55 soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing 2.29 kilograms were seized by Manipur police, The total seizure amounted to around Rs 4.58 crores.