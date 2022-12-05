GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: CM Vigilance Cell Gets Mithu Agarwal's Custody

The Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell was on Monday given the custody of tainted contractor Mithu Agarwal in connection with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.

Mithu Agarwal, whose name had come up during the investigation into the massive sludge extraction scam, was arrested from Bihar’s Supaul district on December 2.

He had been produced before the Supaul Chief Judicial Magistrate the next day who granted the transit remand allowing for him to be brought to Guwahati for further questioning.

The tainted contractor had been remanded to one-day judicial custody yesterday. From there he was produced before the Special Judge's Court who granted his custody to the CM Vigilance Cell for five days.

It may be noted that Mithu Agarwal was one of the main accused in the case pertaining to the embezzlement of funds from GMC by submitting fake bills in the name of sludge extraction.