Mizoram: Minor Girl Dies Within 24 Hours Of Testing COVID +ve

A minor girl in Mizoram reportedly died on Sunday, just 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the deceased minor girl, identified as Christy Lalchhanhimi, breathed her last around 1 am on Sunday.

She was admitted to the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) at Lunglei in Mizoram on Friday after testing positive for the virus.

This was informed by Mizoram immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte on Sunday.

She is the only COVID-19 fatality in the state in the last 24 hours, the officer further said.

Mizoram now has 978 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,23,123 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 53 people on Sunday.

The recovery rate now is 99.25 per cent while the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

