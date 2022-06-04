Mizoram: Woman Under DRI Scanner Arrested From Aizawl Airport

Mizoram police has arrested a woman for allegedly being involved in drugs smuggling at Lengpui airport in Mamit district.

According to reports, the arrested woman is a resident of Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area and is on the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) wanted list.

Acting on specific information, a team of police arrested woman upon he arrival at the airport from Kolkata on Friday, officials informed.

Upon searching her residence, 3900 kgs of Poppy Seeds, Foreign Cigarette (Effe Light of 4,10,000 sticks) and Cosmetics, valued approx. Rs 1.5 Crore were recovered.

The woman was later handed over to DRI, Aizawl for further legal proceedings.