Mobile Data Services Suspended For 5 Days In Manipur

Mobile data services in Manipur have been suspended for five days across the state, an order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash informed on Saturday.

The order said that the decision was taken as some anti-social elements are using social media to transmit hate speeches inciting the passions of the public.

The development comes after a report by the Superintendent of Police of Bishnupur district that a vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 men at Phougakchao Ikhang on Saturday evening.

The order said that the crime has created communal tension among the people.

The District Magistrate of Bishnupur has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for a period of two months across the valley district beginning Saturday evening.

On Friday morning, All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite economic blockade along the national highways of the landlocked state, creating a tense environment.

The student body had been demanding that the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 be tabled in the Assembly.

The imposition of the indefinite economic blockade prompted a valley-based organisation Meitei Leepun to lock the Imphal office of ATSUM on Friday afternoon.

Meitei Leepun claimed that the blockade targets the valley area of the state.

The ATSUM was demanding the tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Monsoon session of the assembly for greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region to ensure development at par with the valley areas of the state.

However, the state government introduced the Manipur (hill areas) district council 6th and 7th amendment bills on Tuesday, which the protesters claimed was not in line with their demands.

After the amendment bills were introduced unannounced, ATSUM had been observing a total shutdown in the tribal-dominated hill of Kangpokpi and Senapati since Tuesday.