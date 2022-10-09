MSDE To Hold Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas Across India

As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission to boost career opportunities and practical training, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is organizing Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas (PMNAM) on October 10 at 280 locations across the country.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, several local businesses have been invited to be part of the Mela to provide local youth with the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training.

"Participating companies will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot. Apprenticeship Melas are held on the second Monday of each month to increase the employability of India's youth. Following the completion of the programmes, the company which is providing the training is likely to hire the student as an employee, the ministry said.

The participants can register for the Mela by visiting https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ and to find the Mela's nearest location.

To be eligible to apply, the students must have a 5th-12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree to participate. Those who have already enrolled have been requested to reach the venue with all the relevant documents.