Top Stories

Nagaland: Major Gas Leak At Coal Mine Leaves 2 Dead

The gas leak took place today in Nagaland’s Mon district at the Naginimora coal mine situated near the Assam-Nagaland border.
Nagaland: Major Gas Leak At Coal Mine Leaves 2 Dead
Two people were killed in a gas leak in Nagaland coal mine
Pratidin Time

Two coal miners were killed while seven others were critically injured in a gas leak incident at the Naginimora coal mines in Nagaland on Wednesday.

The gas leak took place today in Nagaland’s Mon district at the Naginimora coal mine situated near the Assam-Nagaland border.

The miners were reportedly inside the mine when the leak took place in which two of them were killed and seven others were left hospitalized.

The injured have been rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read
Russian Foreign Minister To Visit India Tomorrow
Nagaland
Gas Leak

Related Stories

No stories found.