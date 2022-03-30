Russian Foreign Minister To Visit India Tomorrow

The Foreign minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov will arrive in India for a two-day visit on Thursday, the Indian government said today.

It will be the highest level visit from Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A government press release said, “Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March -1 April 2022.”

The Russian foreign minister is in China today where he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Anhui, where China hosted a two-day meet on Afghanistan.