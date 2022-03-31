NCB Gets 60-Day Extension To Submit Chargesheet In Drugs On Cruise Case

A Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday granted another 60 days to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the drugs on cruise case in which Aryan Khan was arrested.

The SIT had sought 90 days extension but was granted 60 days by the court.

The NCB has been investigating the case for nearly six months and the stipulated time for filing the chargesheet - 180 days - ended today.

Last year in December, Aryan Khan was relieved by the Bombay High Court from appearing before the NCB every week. He was however directed to appear Delhi’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

Khan along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail on October 29 in the drugs case.

On October 2, a team of NCB busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa.

Eight persons were detained including Khan in connection with the case. Later, 20 people were arrested.

Also Read: GMC Polls: Election Commission Revises Polling & Counting Dates