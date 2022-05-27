NCB Gives Clean Chit To Aryan Khan In Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case citing ‘lack of sufficient evidence’ as the reason.

In an press note, NCB deputy director Sanjay Kumar Singh said that Aryan was not found in possession of drugs during the raid.

“Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit and International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” the press note read.

The press note added, "Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later an SIT from NCB Hqrs New Delhi, headed by Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 06.11.2021."

"SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the press note concluded.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and was in custody for about four weeks. Following the controversy, the star kid has maintained a low profile.

Besides Aryan, there were nineteen other accused in the case. All the accused, except two, are currently out on bail.

The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

