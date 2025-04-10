Netizens Call Assam CM's Charger Story a "Poor PR Stunt" After Emirates' Statement

What started as a simple question about flight routes has now snowballed into an online discussion surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent travel to Amsterdam.

A sharp-eyed X user asked Emirates whether any of its flights from India to Amsterdam allowed passengers to remain onboard during transit in Dubai. The question wasn’t random—it directly challenged the CM’s recent claim about an incident involving a borrowed mobile charger.

The user asked Emirates: “Hey @emirates, can you confirm if there is a flight from India to Amsterdam where passengers don’t need to disembark at DXB T3?”

To this, the airline clarified: “Hi there, thanks for reaching out. All Emirates flights depart and arrive from Terminal 3 in Dubai. During your transit in Dubai, you’d need to disembark at Terminal 3.”

Hi there, thanks for reaching out. All Emirates flight depart and arrive from Terminal 3 in Dubai. During your transit in Dubai you'd need to disembark at Terminal 3. Please DM us if you need any further assistance. Thanks. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) April 9, 2025

So, what’s the big deal? Well, CM Sarma had previously shared a curious story about how he accidentally took a charger belonging to fellow passenger Deepak Kapoor, a Noida resident, while flying to Amsterdam.

According to CM Sarma, Kapoor had deboarded in Dubai while the CM was still asleep. By the time he woke up, he was already in Amsterdam, unable to return Kapoor’s charger. He then enforced Assam police to return to the charger to it’s rightful owner in Noida.

Sounds innocent enough—until you consider Emirates' response. The airline’s statement directly contradicted the implication that the CM had remained onboard while his co-passenger left the flight. This did not go unnoticed by netizens, who were quick to question whether CM Sarma’s version of events was entirely accurate.

Social media users wasted no time in dissecting the timeline, with many calling out the charger story as a “poor PR stunt.”

