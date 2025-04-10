Assam CM Goes the Extra Mile to Return a Borrowed Charger To Co-Passenger

In a rare display of humility, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally reached out to a co-passenger to return a borrowed mobile charger after an international flight.

Advertisment

The incident took place on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai when Deepak Kapoor (34), a resident of Noida’s Sector 12, lent the Chief Minister an international plug and charging cable. However, as Kapoor deboarded in Dubai while CM Sarma was asleep, he was unable to retrieve his belongings. The oversight came to light when the CM reached Amsterdam.

Today morning I traveled on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable. Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn’t return them. I’ve just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2025

Determined to return the borrowed items, Sarma turned to social media, informing that Assam Police was assisting in identifying Kapoor. In no time, the police successfully traced him.

Following a personal conversation, CM Sarma expressed his sincere apologies and offered to return the charger, though Kapoor graciously declined. The Chief Minister also lauded Assam Police for their swift action.

Sharing the update on X, he wrote, “I spoke with Mr. Deepak Kapoor, ( 34) my co-passenger on yesterday’s flight to Dubai, who resides in Sector 12, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar. I expressed my sincere apology for inadvertently retaining the mobile charger he kindly lent me during our journey. I assured him that I would send the charger to his Noida residence. Demonstrating his graciousness, he insisted that such an effort was not necessary. I extend my gratitude to the @assampolicefor their assistance in helping to trace Mr. Kapoor.”

I spoke with Mr. Deepak Kapoor, ( 34) my co-passenger on yesterday’s flight to Dubai, who resides in Sector 12, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar. I expressed my sincere apology for inadvertently retaining the mobile charger he kindly lent me during our journey. I assured him that I… https://t.co/UJhxK2hfUF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2025

Also Read: Assam CM Lauds APDCL For Ranking 2nd Among India’s Top Power Distributors