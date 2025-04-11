‘Next Should Be Hafiz Saeed, Dawood’: 26/11 Victims’ Families Welcome Rana’s Extradition

Survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have welcomed the Indian government's efforts as accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is being extradited from the United States. They have urged the authorities to ensure he receives the death penalty for his role in the deadly 2008 attacks.

Natwarlal Rotawan, a survivor of the Mumbai attacks, expressed his support for Rana’s extradition, stating that India will be truly hailed when Rana is sentenced to death. "I identified terrorist Kasab during the trial. Prime Minister Modi is like a lion; we went inside Pakistan and killed terrorists. After Tahawwur Rana, it will be David Headley, Hafiz Saeed... We are Indians; we are not scared," Rotawan told ANI.

Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, another survivor, termed Rana’s extradition as a "big victory" for the Indian government. She further emphasized the need to bring other masterminds like Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim to India and ensure they face the death penalty.

Sunita, a resident of Varanasi who lost her husband in the attack, recalled the harrowing experience. "We were at the railway station platform when we heard gunshots, which initially sounded like firecrackers. When we tried to run, my husband was hit by a bullet in the head. I ran with my children to save ourselves but was also injured in the attack," she said.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, is being brought to India, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take him into custody upon his arrival. He was convicted in the United States for aiding operatives of the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 160 people.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and a recent decision by the US Supreme Court has paved the way for his transfer. His extradition marks a significant step in India's efforts to bring the perpetrators of the 2008 terror attacks to justice.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and other legal proceedings related to the National Investigation Agency’s case against Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley, who remains in a US prison following a plea deal.

