NFR's Railway Police Rescues 4 Minor Boys In Separate Ops

A total of give minor boys were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway from different stations during separate drives and checks that were conducted between September 27 and 30.

Following the rescue, the minor boys were handed over to the respective childline authorities for their safe custody and further course of action.

On September 27, RPF of New Jalpaiguri conducted a routine check in a Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express at New Jalpaiguri railway station.

One run away minor boy was rescued during the check.

Later on September 29, at least 2 runaway minor boys were rescued by the RPF at Katihar railway station during a drive against human trafficking, unauthorized hawking, begging etc.

On the same day, the RPF personnel at Guwahati in Assam rescued one more run away minor boy at Guwahati railway station

On September 30, another run away minor boy was rescued by the RPF in Assam’s Silchar.