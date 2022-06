The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information on Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishor Dak.

The agency also informed that the identity of the person, who provides information on Goswami, will be kept secret.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Goswami at a police station in Cachar district.

The NIA had earlier arrested Sabyasachi Goswami from Assam’s Golaghat.