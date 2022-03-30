Goalpara, Siang Adjudged "Best Districts" In Water Management

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday presented the award for the “Best District” to Goalpara in Assam and Siang in Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast zone for exemplary work in water management.

The two districts were awarded based on their water management and expansion of water campaigns to underline the importance of water, reported TOI.

Notably, the national water awards are given by the Ministry of jal shakti.

Varnali Deka, the sitting Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar received the award for her work during her tenure as the DC of Goalpara.