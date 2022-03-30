Goalpara, Siang Adjudged "Best Districts" In Water Management

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday presented the award for the “Best District” to Goalpara in Assam and Siang in Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast zone for exemplary work in water management.
The two districts were awarded based on their water management and expansion of water campaigns to underline the importance of water, reported TOI.
Notably, the national water awards are given by the Ministry of jal shakti.
Varnali Deka, the sitting Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar received the award for her work during her tenure as the DC of Goalpara.
She has also been selected for Jal Prahari Samman 2022, which is in recognition to her innovative and unique ideas, convergence and projects for conservation of water, in addition to efficient use of water in agriculture and convergences in livelihood options.
Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will confer the honour of Water Warrior 2022 at the Jal Prahari Samaroh today in New Delhi.