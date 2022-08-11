19 Sacks Full Of Empty Cartridges, Live Ammunition Recovered In Assam's Tinsukia

In a startling discovery, as many as 19 sacks full of empty cartridges and live ammunition were recovered from a dump yard in Assam’s Tinsukia on Thursday, sending cops in a frenzy.

As per reports, the seizure was made during a raid under the aegis of Deputy Superintendent of Police Hiranya Kumar Bora in the Naupukhuri area.

The owner of the dumpyard, namely Birendra Shah, has been detained in connection to the incident and case under the Arms Act was registered.

Following the seizure, police launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the live ammunition and empty cartridges.

Some stolen goods from Oil India Limited (OIL) motorcycles, and spare parts of cars were also recovered during the investigation.