"No Longer Encroachers": Over 2000 Indigenous Families in Assam Receive Land Titles

In a major move to support the indigenous people of Assam, Health, Family Welfare and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal handed over land title certificates to 2,145 families in Bishwanath district on Monday. The land rights were given under the Forest Rights Act, helping people who have been living on forest land for generations finally get official recognition.

The certificates were distributed across four areas- 1,336 people from Bishwanath, 157 from Gohpur, 509 from Naduar and 143 from Bihali received their long-awaited land documents. With this, the total number of people who’ve received land titles in the district has now reached nearly 12,000.

Speaking at the event, Singhal said the state government is working hard to protect the rights of indigenous communities. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we have made it a mission to give land to those who have protected our forests for years. From today, no one can call them encroachers,” he said.

He added that many tribal families had missed out on government schemes earlier simply because they didn’t have land papers. “Now that they have legal rights, they can access government support like any other citizen,” Singhal said.

He also highlighted the deep connection between the tribal people and nature. “People who have worshipped nature for centuries can never destroy it. They are the real caretakers of our environment,” he said, while recalling the history of the region. Singhal mentioned that the ancient Ban dynasty of undivided Sonitpur district was ruled by a Bodo king, a fact that is not widely known.

MLAs Pramod Borthakur, Utpal Bora, Diganta Ghatowar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sunita Tanty, Deputy Commissioners Dhruvajyoti Das and Lukumani Bora, SP Shubhashish Barua, and other officials were present at the event.

On the same day, Singhal also reopened the Sakomatha Irrigation Scheme, which had been lying defunct since the late 1970s. The project has now been rebuilt at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore and is expected to supply water to 800 hectares of farmland every year.

"Due to climate change, farming has become more difficult. That’s why we decided to focus on fixing old irrigation schemes rather than starting new ones. We want to make sure farmers get the water they need,” the minister said.

He asked the district officials to hold regular meetings with farmers and ensure the scheme works properly. He also suggested forming a Water Users Committee to help manage and maintain it with help from the local people.

MLAs, top officers from the irrigation and agriculture departments, and other dignitaries attended the event.

