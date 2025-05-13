Shocking CCTV Footage Unveils Final Moments of Guwahati Student's Brutal Murder

In a continuation of the investigation into the brutal murder of student Mrinmoy in Guwahati, a second CCTV visual has surfaced, offering crucial insight into the final moments of the victim. The footage reveals Mrinmoy, a Class 5 student, riding on the bike of the accused, Jitumoni Haloi, along the Beltola market road in the evening, shortly after leaving his tuition class. Mrinmoy can be seen getting onto Jitumoni's bike.
After this, Jitumoni is believed to have driven Mrinmoy to a house in Bhetapara, where the savage murder occurred. During the incident, Jitumoni’s phone was reportedly in communication with his girlfriend, Deepali, indicating that the couple was in contact during the crime.
As the investigation progresses, authorities have uncovered disturbing details surrounding the murder, with both Deepali and Jitumoni providing chilling accounts. The victim's neck was reportedly broken during the attack, and police are carefully piecing together evidence from the couple’s statements. This newly surfaced CCTV footage is now a critical piece of the puzzle as investigators continue to unravel the sequence of events that led to the tragic death.
Mrinmoy's death was mourned by both his fellow students and teachers. The school's teachers and students alike have expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic loss of the young student, who was remembered fondly by everyone at the institution.
Also Read: Mother and Lover Arrested for Murder of Missing Child in Guwahati’s Basistha