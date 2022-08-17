North Ghy Murder Case: One Arrested, Prime Accused Still at Large

City police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection to a murder that took place in North Guwahati.

The man, identified as one Dipu Kumar, allegedly aided in the prime accused in the murder, sources informed, adding that the latter is still at large.

Upon questioning, Kumar confessed to the police that he aided the prime accused, namely PK Anand in the murder of Ashmina Khatun.

Khatun was found dead on Monday night at her rented room at Nayanpara area in Bhetamukh, North Guwahati.

Police said she was strangled to death by the accused.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched nab the prime accused in the case, PK Anand.

Further investigation is on.