Not Responsible For "Unfortunate" Incident: Nichols High School

Calling all allegations false, Nichols Higher Secondary School in Guwahati clarified its stance on the death of one of its students on Wednesday.

Sigdhasikha Das, a student of class four in the school had reportedly fainted due to extreme heat during the morning assembly. She later passed away while undergoing treatment after being admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

School authorities have termed the media reports circling the incident as false narratives. They said that Das was fine while in school and the school cannot be related to her unfortunate demise.

They said, “She was a good student. The media narrative on the incident is entirely false.”

Detailing the incidents of the day, authorities said, “She was first taken to Marwari Hospital at 4.21 pm. Later she was taken to GMCH at around 8.45 pm in the evening. Doctors there declared that the reason behind her death was brain hemorrhage.”

The school further said, “Though she had fainted during the morning assembly, that is not the reason behind the unfortunate incident.”