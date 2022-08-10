Marginal Dip As India Reports 16,047 Fresh Cases Of Covid-19

India on Wednesday reported 16,047 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,28,261.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,25,081 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.88 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,26,826.

Moreover, 19,539 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,35,35,610.