Deported 205 Indians from USA to Land in Amritsar Today

The US C-17 millitary aircraft carrying 205 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar today afternoon. The aircraft was originally scheduled to land this morning. The latest schedule hints that it has been delayed.

It is still unknown the details of the deported ones. Neither the US nor the Indian governments have revealed anything. As per media reports, the C-17 Globemaster took off from San Antonio in Texas to fly the illegal immigrants hailing from India.

Donald Trump after assuming office as the US President last month, the law enforcement agencies have launched a massive crackdown against illegal immigrants in the country. Many Indian resorted "donkey routes" or other illegal means to enter USA, that too with expenditure of lakhs of rupees. They are now facing deportation with high uncertainty about their future.

Punjab ministers and officials have reacted to the US action. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the state’s NRI affairs minister expressed disappointment over the US government's decision and said these individuals, who contributed to USA’s economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported.

According to Dhaliwal, many Indians entered the US on work permits which later expired. This made them illegal immigrants.

Dhaliwal also have appealed to Punjabis not to travel abroad through any illegal means. He also emphasized on the importance of acquiring skills and education to access opportunities worldwide. He also urged those wanting to travel abroad to keep in mind the legal ways to do so. Dhaliwal, an AAP leader also asked the youth to acquire education and language skills before deciding to shift their base to other country.