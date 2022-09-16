NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Results

The results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

Candidates can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities.

CUET UG 2022 was conducted in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities.

The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted in 444 examination centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

As many as 8,10,000 participated in the first slot while 6,80,000 in the second slot, as per NTA.

"The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," NTA added.