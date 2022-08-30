One Held With "Ice Drugs" Worth Rs 5 Crore In Manipur

A huge quantity of crystal methamphetamines, also known as “ice drugs” worth Rs 5 crore was seized in Manipur’s Imphal district.

An alleged drug peddler, identified as Bishnu Banik (32) of Moreh town, was arrested for its possession.

Acting on specific information, a team of 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles confiscated the huge quantity of contraband drugs during an operation at Yaishkul Janmasthan under Imphal police station.

The team was was assisted by volunteers of Youth Athletic Development Association (YADA), an organisation assisting the security forces in the state in the drive against illegal drugs in the state.

It is learned that the seized drugs weighed nearly 5 kg.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the drugs consignment was delivered to him by his partner Karim from Imphal East and was to be later delivered to one Lala outside the state.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.