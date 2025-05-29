‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes an Emotional Chord After Pahalgam Attack

The calm of Pahalgam, one of Kashmir’s most loved tourist spots, was shattered on April 22 when terrorists carried out a brutal attack, killing 26 innocent civilians. Among those who had just left the area before the violence began was Vaishali Bhatt, a Singaporean citizen of Indian origin. She had been enjoying the beauty of Baisaran Valley — unaware that moments later, tragedy would strike.

“I still can’t believe how close I was to danger,” Vaishali told BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, during an all-party delegation visit. “After that day, I kept checking the news every morning, hoping for justice. Then I read about Operation Sindoor. That name made me cry.”

India’s answer came on May 7 — not just through action, but with a name that touched many hearts. Operation Sindoor, personally named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wasn’t just about avenging the victims. It was about honouring the women who lost their husbands in the senseless violence.

Vaishali wasn’t the only one who felt a deep connection. Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham was one of those killed, said the name felt like someone understood their pain. “Sindoor means something very personal to us,” she said. “Whoever chose that name gave us a voice. It showed that our loss wasn’t forgotten.”

The name Sindoor — the red vermillion worn by married Hindu women — symbolized love, sacrifice, and grief. It became a tribute to those whose lives changed forever in one horrifying moment.

India’s response was strong, but what moved people even more was the emotion behind it. For many, Operation Sindoor wasn’t just about justice. It was a message — that the country stands with every family that lost a loved one.

