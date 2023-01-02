Over 100 Fall Sick Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday ordered a probe into a suspected food poisoning incident in which over 100 people fell ill.

The incident occurred in the Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The affected people have been admitted to various hospitals in the district where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The Kerala Health Minister ordered an enquiry into the matter and the Food Safety Commissioner has been instructed to conduct the probe and submit a detailed report.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 29 when people attending a baptism ceremony consumed food at the event.

After returning home, they started falling ill and were admitted to various hospitals.

Police have already registered a case against the catering service agency which supplied food at the function.

Food samples from the venue of the event were collected by the police and sent for testing.

Cases have been registered under sections 268, 272 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code against the catering agency.

(With Inputs from ANI)