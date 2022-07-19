Pakistani National Who Crossed Over To India To Kill Nupur Sharma, Held

A Pakistani national, who had crossed over to India, was caught by patrolling teams in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district.

According to reports, he had crossed over via the international border to allegedly kill suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

A joint team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies are currently interrogating the arrested Pakistani national.

The man was held on July 16 at around 11 pm from near Hindumalkot border outpost, informed a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official. He was detained immediately and frisked.

He said, “We have found an 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand in the bag from his possession. He identified himself as Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bahauddin city located in Northern Punjab of Pakistan.”