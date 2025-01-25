Paras Defence Pledges Rs 12,000 Cr Investment In India's First Optics Park

Paras Defence & Space Technologies Limited (Paras Defence) has unveiled a significant investment of Rs 12,000 crore to establish India’s first-ever Optics Park. The announcement, made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, comes in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra (GoM), marking a pivotal step towards enhancing India’s self-reliance in optics and optical systems.

The Optics Park will serve as a cutting-edge technology hub, aiming to position India as a global leader in optical technologies across sectors such as defence, space, automotive, and more.

This major investment is expected to create over 2,000 direct jobs in optics research, development, and manufacturing. The park is set to drive innovation by developing advanced optical systems for quantum communication, anti-drone technology, space exploration, and medical applications.

The project will feature modern infrastructure designed to support various stages of optical technology development, including raw material production, optical assembly, and system testing. Additionally, the Optics Park will house an Academy for Optics & Allied Technologies to promote skills development and foster knowledge sharing.

Key focus areas of the Optics Park include:

Advanced Optical Technologies : Development of innovative technologies such as MEMS-based sensors, adaptive optics, and laser systems.

: Development of innovative technologies such as MEMS-based sensors, adaptive optics, and laser systems. Optical Materials : Research into critical materials like Germanium, Silicon, and Zinc Selenide, which are vital for optical systems, semiconductor products, and space components.

: Research into critical materials like Germanium, Silicon, and Zinc Selenide, which are vital for optical systems, semiconductor products, and space components. Diverse Applications: The park will focus on technologies with wide-ranging applications in aerospace, defence, automotive, space, and medical fields.

The Government of Maharashtra has pledged full support for the project, offering incentives and facilitating approvals to ensure its successful execution. The park will also benefit from Paras Defence’s extensive network of international partnerships and access to capital markets, which will play a crucial role in its growth.

With a phased construction plan slated to begin in 2028 and continue until 2035, the Optics Park is set to scale its operations over time, positioning India at the forefront of global technological advancement in optics. This initiative not only strengthens India’s ambitions for technological independence but also underscores the country’s rising influence in the global optics sector.

