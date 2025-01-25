India Secures Over Rs 20 Lakh Crore Investments At World Economic Forum

The five-day World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting concluded on Friday, with Indian leaders highlighting growing global trust in the country, as reflected in investment commitments exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore. Maharashtra emerged as the biggest beneficiary, securing nearly 80per cent of the total pledges.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who led India's largest-ever delegation at Davos—including five Union ministers and three chief ministers—emphasized that trust and talent were key factors drawing global investors to India.

“All states and central government departments shared space for the first time at two India Pavilions,” Vaishnaw noted, adding that a joint press conference featuring ministers from multiple political parties projected a unified “Team India” stance.

“We are in Davos at a very important juncture in our global geopolitical and geo-economic scenario. Despite all the disruption and all the issues the world is facing, India has emerged as a very trusted country which respects IP rights, a country where democracy is vibrant,” Vaishnaw said.

“We have clearly demonstrated to the world that under all circumstances, this is the country which believes in peace, growth for everybody, and inclusive development,” he added.

Maharashtra Leads Investment Surge

Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, secured 61 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore, with the potential to generate 16 lakh jobs.

Telangana, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, signed 20 MoUs totalling Rs 1.79 lakh crore, with a focus on data centres, green energy, and advanced technologies, which are expected to create 50,000 jobs.

Kerala positioned itself as an emerging industrial hub, attributing its progress to progressive government policies. Kerala’s Industries Minister P Rajeeve held over 30 one-on-one meetings at the Invest Kerala Pavilion, showcasing the state's investment potential across diverse sectors.

Uttar Pradesh showcased its ambitious roadmap to become a USD 1 trillion economy, securing investment commitments worth several thousand crores.

Global Corporations Eye India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced that global beverage giant AB InBev has pledged a USD 250 million investment in India's beverage sector across multiple states.

FMCG major Unilever, which operates as Hindustan Unilever in India, unveiled plans to set up two new manufacturing units in Telangana.

Additionally, several global firms explored potential partnerships with Indian companies, represented by over 100 CEOs and industry leaders at the summit.

The next WEF Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place in Davos from January 19-23, 2026.

