'Paying Less to Miyas Won't Make People Of Assam Rich': Pawan Khera Slams Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress leader Pawan Khera has hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that he is misleading the people of Assam over economic and land issues. In a post on X, Khera criticised Sarma for reportedly offering ₹4 instead of ₹5 to individuals he referred to as “Miya”, calling it a trivial gesture compared to larger controversies.

"Paying ₹4 instead of ₹5 to “Miyaan” will not make the people of Assam rich"--Khera wrote in his X post.

Khera added that small handouts cannot enrich Assam, while the alleged sale of over 1.5 lakh bighas of Sixth Schedule–protected land to corporate interests, along with the alleged undermining of Assamese identity, had severely weakened the state’s economic and cultural fabric.

“Himanta, don’t keep people tangled in ₹1. Talk about the thousands of crores you have gobbled up from the people of Assam to fill your deep pockets,” Khera said, highlighting what he called the BJP government’s mismanagement of Assam’s resources.

Just a few days back, CM Sarma urged people of Assam to put pressure on the Miyas (the East Bengal origin Muslims of Assam) in whatever manner possible. He said that they should be paid less. Sarma also said that he is deliberate to irritate the community, whether it is the revision of the electoral roll or anything else, which he believes is the way to show the dominance of the Assamese.

The ongoing SR (Specialised Revision) of electoral rolls in Assam has been alleged to be full of anomalies where genuine citizens are allegedly harassed by deleting their names from the voter list.

The tweet reflects rising political tensions in Assam ahead of elections, with Congress and BJP increasingly clashing over land rights, cultural identity, and allegations of corruption. Notably, the issue of Sixth Schedule–protected land, especially in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, meant to safeguard tribal areas, has become a flashpoint for debate over governance and corporate influence in the region.

