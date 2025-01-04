PEC Condemns Chhattisgarh Journalists' Murder, India's First In 2025

The Indian media fraternity began the New Year on a sombre note as journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found murdered on Friday in Bijapur locality, Chhattisgarh. The 30-year-old journalist’s body was discovered in a newly constructed septic tank belonging to an influential contractor in the Chattanpara area, according to local media reports.

Advertisment

Mukesh, known for his investigative reports on corruption and insurgency in central India, had been missing since January 1, 2025. His family lodged a police complaint after his disappearance. Mukesh ran a popular YouTube channel, Bastar Junction, which had garnered millions of views.

“It’s unfortunate that a young media person is seemingly targeted for his string reporting on powerful corrupt people. Incidentally, Mukesh Chandrakar becomes the first journalist to be killed this year across the world. We demand a fair probe to identify the culprits behind his killing and subsequent punishment under the law. PEC urges Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai to take personal interest to deliver justice to the bereaved scribe’s family as early as possible,” said Blaise Lempen, president of the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media rights body.

PEC’s South Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, highlighted Mukesh’s contribution to investigative journalism. “Mukesh worked in several media outlets, including a satellite news channel, and reported extensively on misappropriation of funds in government projects. Despite facing threats from ultra-left insurgents in Bastar district, he became a strong voice for the deprived sections of society,” said Thakuria.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been urged to ensure a thorough investigation and swift justice for Mukesh’s family.

The murder highlights the risks faced by journalists in India, where the global toll of media worker fatalities reached 179 across 25 countries in 2024. India reported four journalist killings last year, all from the central Indian region, including two in Uttar Pradesh (Ashutosh Srivastava and Dilip Saini), one in Bihar (Shivshankar Jha), and one in Madhya Pradesh (Salman Ali Khan). This figure marked an increase from three journalist deaths reported in 2023.