DRG Head Constable Killed In Naxal Encounter In Chhattisgarh

A head constable of the One District Reserve Guard (DRG) lost his life during an encounter with Naxalites in the Abujhmarh forest of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday. The slain officer has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sori, according to police reports.

Anti-Naxal patrolling and search operations in the area remain ongoing, with further details awaited, authorities stated.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated his government’s commitment to combating Naxalism and highlighted the efforts of security forces in tackling the issue. Sai emphasized the strides made in restoring peace in the Bastar region.

"The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this," the Chief Minister remarked.

The incident underscores the continuing challenges faced by security forces in countering Naxal activities in the region.

