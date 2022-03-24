Pension Scheme For State Journalists: Mizoram CM

In a bid to promote and assist journalists in the state, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that his government will soon be introducing a pension scheme for working scribes.

During an event to mark the golden jubilee of the Mizoram Journalists' Association (MJA), the chief minister hailed journalists for their role in shaping public opinion and said that they have an important responsibility to promote and safeguard the reputation of Mizoram.

"Our government gives priority to the welfare of journalists and would soon introduce a pension scheme to benefit them. It is currently under process," Zoramthanga said.

“The picture and reputation of Mizoram, its society, culture, religion and the people depend on how the journalists present them through their writings,” he further said.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also congratulated the 193-member MJA for completing 50 years.

"The MJA continues to deliver balanced local and national news at a time when news and comments are challenged, which in turn makes community leaders and members evaluate and reassess their positions," he said.

The event was also graced by state information and public relations minister Lalruatkima and information and public relations department director Lallianpuii.

MJA was established on March 23, 1972 with former Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla as founder president and C Chhunbura, editor of Hmar Arsi as the vice president.

