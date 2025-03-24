PLI Boost: Govt Disburses Rs 14,020 Cr Across 10 Key Sectors

The Indian government has disbursed approximately ₹14,020 crore under its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, benefiting 10 key sectors, including electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, pharmaceuticals, telecom, food processing, automobiles, and drones. The initiative, launched in 2021, aims to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, the Commerce and Industry Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the PLI scheme has significantly impacted various sectors by increasing production, generating employment, and attracting substantial investments from both domestic and foreign players.

A total of 764 applications have been approved under the scheme across 14 sectors, including 176 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in industries such as bulk drugs, medical devices, telecom, white goods, textiles, and drones. As of November 2024, actual investments under the scheme have reached ₹1.6 lakh crore ($18.7 billion), leading to production and sales worth ₹14 lakh crore ($162.8 billion), approaching the ₹15.5 lakh crore target set for FY 2024-25.

The initiative has also created over 11.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs. In the specialty steel segment, ₹20,000 crore has been invested out of the committed ₹27,106 crore, generating 9,000 direct jobs.

