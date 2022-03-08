PM Modi Extends Greetings On International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings saying that the government will keep its focus on women empowerment through various schemes with an "emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity."

"On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity," PM Modi tweeted.

He stressed that many efforts have been made to bring women to the forefront of India's development journey.

"From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," he said in a tweet.

PM Modi will also address a seminar on International Women’s Day at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch at 6 pm today through video conferencing.

According to the PMO, the seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. The welfare schemes of central and state Governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Bharati Pravin Pawar will be attending the seminar. The event will also be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister had also interacted with winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

