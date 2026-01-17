PM Modi Flags Off First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah and Guwahati From Malda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 17, 2026, flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), marking a major milestone in India’s long-distance rail travel. The inaugural run was flagged off from Malda Town station in north Bengal.

The Prime Minister also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper service from Malda.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat sleeper train has been designed to cater to the evolving travel needs of modern India, offering passengers a premium, airline-like experience at affordable fares. The train aims to make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and significantly more comfortable.

The introduction of the sleeper Vande Bharat is expected to reduce travel time on the Howrah–Guwahati route by approximately 2.5 hours. Officials said the faster connectivity would provide a major boost to tourism and religious travel between eastern India and the Northeast.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a public programme in Malda, where he will dedicate several completed projects to the nation and lay the foundation stone for new rail and road infrastructure works worth ₹3,250 crore. These projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development across West Bengal and the Northeast.

Modi is on a two-day visit to eastern India, during which he will travel across poll-bound West Bengal and Assam. The visit combines a series of major infrastructure launches with sharp political messaging, as preparations intensify ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

