Guwahati: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted, Filmed In Garigaon

A minor girl in Guwahati’s Garigaon area was brutally gang raped and filmed on Thursday causing sensations in the locality.

The heinous crime took place in the Garigaon locality near Jalukbari area in Guwahati. A group of 5 men reportedly sexually assaulted a minor girl and made videos of the incident.

A case has been registered against all five at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati’s Panbazar.

Following a medical examination of the minor girl, police will initiate action in the matter.

Meanwhile, all five accused are on the run, informed police.