Guwahati: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted, Filmed In Garigaon

A minor girl in Guwahati’s Garigaon area was brutally gang raped and filmed on Thursday causing sensations in the locality.
The heinous crime took place in the Garigaon locality near Jalukbari area in Guwahati. A group of 5 men reportedly sexually assaulted a minor girl and made videos of the incident.
A case has been registered against all five at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati’s Panbazar.
Following a medical examination of the minor girl, police will initiate action in the matter.
Meanwhile, all five accused are on the run, informed police.
Notably, a 23-year-old man from Assam’s Jagiroad was on February 22 sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court for repeatedly raping his own sister.
As per reports, the girl was also impregnated by the accused.
Based on a complaint lodged at Jagiroad police station in the year 2019 against PS case no 473/2019 under section 376 (2) (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), R/W section 6 and 9 of the POCSO Act, the Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge of Morigaon delivered the landmark judgment.
Earlier, in January this year, in another incident of crimes against women, a man, who is a father of three daughters, was charged for the rape of a minor in Assam's Margherita.
As per a report, the accused, Ajgar Ali, took the victim in his car and raped her in a garage in Margherita.
According to the victim's brother, Ali was in an inebriated state when the incident took place. He fled the spot soon after.