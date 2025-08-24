PM Modi Refused Exception for PM Post": Rijiju on Bill to Remove Ministers

Speaking on the bill concerning the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers who are under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that despite recommendations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to make an exception for his own post.

"PM Modi told the cabinet that the recommendation is to keep the prime minister out of this bill, but he did not agree. PM Modi refused to give an exception to the Prime Minister," Rijiju stated.

He added, "The PM is also a citizen, and he should not have special protection. Most of the CMs are from our party. If they do something wrong, they have to leave their position. Ethics should also mean something. The Opposition would have welcomed this bill had they kept ethics at the centre."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced the three bills in the Lok Sabha, following which fierce protests were erupted from opposition MPs, who tore up copies of the draft legislation and marched toward Shah’s seat while shouting slogans.

The three bills introduced are: the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Under the proposed legislation, if the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, or Chief Ministers are arrested and held in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences carrying a jail term of at least five years, they will automatically lose their positions on the 31st day.

