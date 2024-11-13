PM Modi To Commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas In Bihar On Nov 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jamui, Bihar, on Friday to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and launch the 150th Birth Anniversary Year celebrations of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that during the visit, the Prime Minister will unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at 11 AM on Friday.

In addition to this, the c As part of these efforts, the Prime Minister will participate in the Grih Pravesh ceremony for 11,000 homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The Prime Minister will also launch 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN and an additional 30 MMUs under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), aimed at improving healthcare access in tribal areas. He will inaugurate 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) to promote tribal entrepreneurship and create livelihood opportunities, as well as 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, valued at approximately Rs 450 crore, dedicated to tribal students.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gangtok, Sikkim, to preserve and document the rich history of tribal communities.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for 500 km of new roads to enhance connectivity in tribal areas and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs) to serve as community hubs under PM-JANMAN. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for 25 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, valued at over Rs 1,110 crore, continuing the government's commitment to providing quality education for tribal children.

In addition to these projects, the Prime Minister will sanction several others, including 25,000 new homes under PM-JANMAN worth around Rs 500 crore, and 1.16 lakh homes under DAJGUA worth over Rs 1,960 crore. Other sanctioned initiatives include 66 hostels under PM-JANMAN and 304 under DAJGUA, worth over Rs 1,100 crore; 50 new Multi-Purpose Centres, 55 Mobile Medical Units, and 65 Anganwadi Centres under PM-JANMAN; as well as 6 Centres of Competency for the elimination of Sickle Cell Anaemia and 330 projects for upgrading Ashram Schools, hostels, and Government Residential Schools under DAJGUA, valued at around Rs 500 crore.