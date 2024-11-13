Mark Mobius Hails PM Modi as Future Nobel Peace Laureate

Veteran investor Mark Mobius has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a potential future Nobel Peace Prize laureate due to his diplomatic prowess and ability to bridge political divides globally.

In a candid interview with IANS, the 88-year-old financial expert and pioneer of emerging markets funds praised PM Modi’s leadership, particularly in the context of the escalating West Asia conflict and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"PM Modi is not just a great leader but also a great human being. He’s a very, very good person," Mobius said, underscoring the Prime Minister's exceptional ability to engage with diverse political ideologies. According to Mobius, this diplomatic skill positions Modi as a key figure for global peace in the years ahead. "His international role will continue to grow because he can engage in dialogue with all sides of the political spectrum. He could become a very important peacemaker moving forward," Mobius emphasized.

Mobius, known for pioneering the first emerging markets fund, further stated that PM Modi’s diplomatic leadership made him deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize. “He is really capable of almost anything,” Mobius asserted, citing Modi’s ability to navigate complex international relations with neutrality and fairness.

In particular, Mobius highlighted India's unique diplomatic position, describing the nation as a neutral and fair actor on the global stage. "India has shown its ability to be neutral and fair to all. The country is in a very good position to act as a mediator for peace," he remarked. PM Modi’s consistent calls for peace, especially amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, further solidify his potential as a global peacebuilder.

IANS Exclusive



Mobius also reflected on India’s stance as a peace advocate, noting that Modi’s landmark visit to Ukraine in August, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, highlighted India’s commitment to fostering dialogue and stability in war-torn regions.

When asked about shared values with PM Modi, Mobius shared a common outlook on the future: “The common things between us are looking forward, not looking backwards, and being more optimistic about what's happening globally.”

As global tensions continue to rise, Mobius’ praise for PM Modi emphasizes the Prime Minister’s growing influence and the crucial role India can play in shaping a peaceful, diplomatic future.