PM Modi Urges Parents, Teachers To Not Force Their Dreams On Children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged parents and teachers not to force their 'unfulfilled dreams' upon their children and let them follow their dreams.

While addressing board exam students during the 2022 edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the Prime Minister said, “Students should not be pressurized by teachers and parents to score good marks. The unfulfilled dreams of parents and teachers should not be forced upon children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely and follow their dreams.”

"Parents sometimes fail to closely observe the strength and interests of their children. We should understand that every child is blessed with something extraordinary that parents and teachers fail to discover a lot of times,” he added.

He further explained that online education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is regarding sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further.

Stating that skills are quite important across the world, the Prime Minister said, "Technology is not a bane, it should be used effectively. Today students are developing 3D printers and running apps for Vedic mathematics. They're efficiently using technology."

PM Modi also advised the students to find out what makes them happy and indulge in activities they enjoy to keep themselves motivated.

"There is no injection or formula for motivation. Instead, discover yourself better. Find out what makes you happy and work on that. Do things that you enjoy," added PM Modi.

Also Read: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in NE States