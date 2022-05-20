PM Modi Wades Into Language Row, Says Regional Languages "Worth Worshipping"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned against attempts to spark controversies on the basis of languages, saying that BJP sees a reflection of the Indian culture in every regional language.

"In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP," PM Modi said while virtually addressing BJP national office bearers meeting in Jaipur.

He also cautioned party office bearers to not deviate from country's development issues and stick to them.

The Prime Minister further said that BJP considers Indian languages as the soul of India and a link to a better future for the nation.

"Prioritizing local languages in the new National Education Policy reflects our commitment to each regional language. The BJP considers Indian languages to be the soul of India and a link to a better future for the nation," said PM Modi.

Earlier in April, a Twitter spat erupted between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi being a national language.

According to reports, during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language."

Hitting back, Ajay Devgn asked him on Twitter why the south industries dub films in Hindi then.

"Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," Devgn said.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also into the language row saying that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

He had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that the medium of running the government is in the official language and this would definitely increase the importance of Hindi.

