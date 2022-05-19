Pornography Case: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Raj Kundra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday a money laundering case against Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the production and circulation of pornography films.

According to the ED, Kundra formed a company named Arms Prime Media Limited in February 2019 and developed an app named 'Hotshots'.

The app was later sold to a UK based company Kenrin, the CEO of which is actually Raj Kundra's brother-in-law.

For the maintenance of the Hotshots app, Kundra's company Viaan Industries had tied up with Kenrin and for this, the transaction of crores of rupees was made to 13 bank accounts of Viaan, sources said.

Further, it was also learned that the Hotshots app was actually a platform for porn movies, which were made in India and uploaded on the Hotshots app to offer subscriptions. The amount of money earned through the subscribers was transacted in the name of Kundra's company Viaan Industries.

On July 19, 2021, Kundra was arrested along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

He was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in September on a surety of Rs 50,000.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.

